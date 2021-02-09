Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.00. 18,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.