M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics stock opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

