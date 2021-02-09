Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $50.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mohawk Group traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 7018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $3,605,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth $1,927,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $908.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

