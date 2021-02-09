MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $255,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zoetis by 28.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Truist boosted their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

