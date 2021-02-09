Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

