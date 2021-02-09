Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Shares of NSSC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
NSSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
