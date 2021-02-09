Needham & Company LLC Increases LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $88.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,631 shares of company stock worth $13,190,490. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

