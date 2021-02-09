Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Netflix worth $149,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.84. 121,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,881. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock worth $231,379,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.