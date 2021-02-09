Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $36.61 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $36.61 or 0.00077984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $163.70 million and approximately $19.66 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01034027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.67 or 0.05364660 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038846 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,242 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

