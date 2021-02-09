O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.90

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 1394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

OI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UFS downgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.