Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0040

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.15 or 0.01032227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.77 or 0.05386135 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00022215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00030097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

