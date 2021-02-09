Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Position Trimmed by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 105,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.51. 2,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,437. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

