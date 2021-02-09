Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.33. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 572,855 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $264.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

