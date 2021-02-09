Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,411. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

