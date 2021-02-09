Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 105.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 48,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,676. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.