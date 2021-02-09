Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

