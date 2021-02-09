PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,936.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $266.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.03 and a 200 day moving average of $268.43. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

