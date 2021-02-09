PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,856.84 or 0.03954999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $119.94 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.47 or 0.01034027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.67 or 0.05364660 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00029724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00038846 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 64,594 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

