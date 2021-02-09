Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Tops $245.34 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.34 million and approximately $338.38 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00140865 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

