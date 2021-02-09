Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.69. 25,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,247. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

