PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE PMF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

