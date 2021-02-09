PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE PMF opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
