PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $48.57 Average PT from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. 13,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,753. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,116,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,767,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.