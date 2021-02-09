PotCoin (POT) Hits One Day Volume of $5,195.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $5,195.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,853.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,749.30 or 0.03733518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.45 or 0.00359532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01042361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.14 or 0.00461313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00347173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00221650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00019583 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,677,959 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

