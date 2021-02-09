Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,868,000 after acquiring an additional 153,154 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 137,075 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.79 and its 200 day moving average is $220.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

