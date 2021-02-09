Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.75 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $134.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

