Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,243 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of PPL by 31.9% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 37,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

