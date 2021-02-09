Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 74,831 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the period. United Natural Foods comprises 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $10,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.