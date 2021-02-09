Private Management Group Inc. Has $20.83 Million Holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,259,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Consolidated Communications worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 333.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,556. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38.
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.