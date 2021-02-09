Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle acquired 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, with a total value of $44,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,174. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $366.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

