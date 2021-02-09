Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

