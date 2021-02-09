Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Provident Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $239.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Provident Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
