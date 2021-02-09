Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Makes New Investment in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHY traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.