Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes $4.75 Million Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 283,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for 2.8% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Separately, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE CEM traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,861. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades bought 6,550 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $102,507.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.