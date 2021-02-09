Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 673,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 345,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 45,748 shares during the last quarter.

GGN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 22,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,798. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

