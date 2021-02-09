Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zymeworks (ZYME)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Zymeworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Zymeworks was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $66.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $56.00.

1/25/2021 – Zymeworks was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

1/19/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Zymeworks had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZYME stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.94. 11,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,552. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,433,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 80.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

