Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

