Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.49 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $4.89 or 0.00010577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $50.27 million and $3.49 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00055060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.29 or 0.01058174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.48 or 0.05401215 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00021012 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00030602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00038528 BTC.

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

