Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

