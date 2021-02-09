Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDS.A shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.