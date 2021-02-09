Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 3,361 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for about 1.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,553. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

