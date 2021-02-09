Savant Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $203.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

