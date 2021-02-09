Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 367,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,758,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 166,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

PPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. 243,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

