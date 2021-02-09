Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 47,628 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,628 shares during the quarter. Apollo Tactical Income Fund comprises 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.