Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $15,096,000. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 9.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,401. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,003 shares of company stock worth $32,977,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

