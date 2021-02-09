Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

VEEV stock traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.03. 3,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,701. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.22.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

