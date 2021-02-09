Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust makes up 2.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 417,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ILPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,933. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.