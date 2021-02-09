ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned about 0.09% of ShotSpotter worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Merline Saintil sold 2,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $75,294.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,357 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. 34,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,547. The company has a market cap of $601.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

