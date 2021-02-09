Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.57. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 9.50-9.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.61.

SPG stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $144.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

