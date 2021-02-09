Smead Capital Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 329.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

