Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 33.3%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) (CVE:SPN) shares shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 903,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 489,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Snipp Interactive Inc. (SPN.V) Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

