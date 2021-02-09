Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Position Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Sprott Focus Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUND. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 37,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUND traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,113. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

