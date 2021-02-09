SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires 124,416 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises 3.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.38% of LPL Financial worth $31,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,709,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $123.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $127.20.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

